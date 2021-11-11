Apple can’t go against one of the major requests from Epic Games!

The verdict of trial between Apple and Epic Games forced those of the bitten apple to allow developers to link to alternative payment methods. And although after several weeks of completion, Apple has not responded to it, a judge has confirmed that the company has until December to make this change in the App Store.

The original ruling gave Apple a deadline 90 days to implement changes. And although, Apple submitted a request asking for more time, Judge Ivone González Rogers has confirmed in a virtual hearing that changes must be made before December 9. With this measure, Apple will be prohibited from restricting developers to include “in their applications and their metadata buttons, external links or other calls to action that direct customers to the purchase mechanisms.”

Apple must comply with the original ruling of the lawsuit against Epic Games

The apple appeal argued that making changes to the ‌App Store‌ rules could “upset the careful balance between developers and customers provided by the ‌‌App Store‌‌”. He also added that he needed more time to resolve “the complex and rapidly changing legal, technological and economic problems” that would cause the required change. Nevertheless, was unsuccessful.

In this regard, Judge González Rogers has confirmed that Apple wanted “an indefinite suspension without any requirement to make an effort to comply”, and that there are “multiple avenues” for Apple to comply with the injunction while protecting users:

“The Court can envision numerous avenues for Apple to comply with the court order and yet take steps to protect users, to the extent that Apple genuinely believes that external links would create problems. The Court is not convinced, but it’s also not here to micromanage. Consumers are quite used to linking an app to a web browser. Other than perhaps needing time to establish the Guidelines, Apple has not provided any credible reason for the Court to believe that the court order would cause the Declared devastation. Links can be tested using App Review. Users can open browsers and rewrite links to the same effect – it’s just a drawback, which then only works for Apple’s benefit. “

With both payment options available, users will now decide with whom they want to share their bank details or not.

