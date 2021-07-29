Apple had never sold so many iPhones as in this 2021

Apple has already announced its fiscal results for the second quarter of the year 2021 with very high revenue figures. As we recently discovered, the company with the bitten apple logo had made a total profit of 81,430 million dollars, resulting in a growth of 36% compared to 2020.

In addition, Tim Cook assured that it has been the quarter in which more Android users have replaced their smartphones with an iPhone. If the data was good enough, there was still the best to discover: Apple has sold more iPhone units than ever this year.

That’s right, we are talking about the most fruitful quarter for Apple’s smartphone. And it is no coincidence, since the iPhone 12 line of phones has been one of the most popular thanks to small changes implemented in its design and other novelties such as 5G connectivity or its Super Retina XDR screen.

The record figures for iPhone product sales in the second quarter of 2021

There is a reasonable amount of data to help us understand the immense magnitude of Apple’s latest fiscal results. But the most significant data comes from the hand of Counterpoint Research. The analytics firm reports that Apple has hit a great iPhone sales record during the second quarter.

According to Counterpoint Research estimates, Apple has sold a total of 48.9 million units of smartphones in the second quarter of 2021. Demand for the iPhone 12 product line is extremely high and this has caused Apple to sell more phones than ever so far this year. It is also noteworthy to indicate, finally, that Apple has agreed a market share of 41% with respect to income from the sale of mobile phones globally.