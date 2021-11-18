When we have been rumors for a long time, such as the future Apple Glass, we usually develop a some disdain for news pointing to an upcoming release. However, after years of working on these future virtual reality glasses, we should see the launch sooner rather than later.

A product that comes to change the rules of the game

According to Morgan Stanley in a note to investors seen by Investor’s Business Daily, Apple is approaching the launch of the rumored and long-awaited virtual reality glasses. According to the publication, this is what hints at the fact that the development of these glasses resembles the one for the Apple Watch near its launch in 2014.

In the field of patents we have been seeing many directly related to these Apple Glass. Apple has covered everything from communication mechanisms to interfaces to details of the hardware or the projection system. Now “Apple’s patent portfolio is starting to look like the pre-Watch period”.

We have certainly seen it in the amount of patents covered here in Applesfera, there has been a significant rise in patented technologies in relation to these glasses. According to Morgan Stanley, Apple has had some difficulty in development, but the project is already nearing launch.

The enormity of the technical challenge – packing a battery for an entire day, 5G, computing, cameras, lidar, projectors, and waveguide lenses into a pair of cool, lightweight goggles – is hard to overstate, but we’re getting close to take off.

The article ends with a phrase that, without a doubt, seen in past releases in Apple’s history, is called to be true in all aspects: “Apple’s entry into the eyewear market will change the rules of the game for all participants to as technology becomes normal and popular. “

Image | James yarema