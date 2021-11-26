After a long time of waiting, speculation and the approach of fiction to reality, Apple executives announced the official arrival launch of the new Apple Glass, which will reach the market in 2022: however, it was not revealed if it would come from the beginning to the world market, which is expected to have the full potential of Apple devices.

Glasses

It was announced by the Apple team that the device and the new Apple line will arrive next year 2022, which according to statements by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo the device will have two processors which will offer all the potential of the Mac products.

The new device will have all the potential and support of the company, which will allow playing games, watching video content, and making calls, since the glasses are designed for mixed reality.

As for the design of the glasses, not much progress has been made, it is expected that it will be subtle and provide an innovative and technological aspect, although the idea that the intention is to present glasses with a casual design is suggested.

Characteristics

It is expected that the new Apple Glass have two processors as the company announced, which will allow a resolution of 8K and with a price close to 3,000 dollars per unit; However, although it has already been announced that the glasses will be revealed at any time in the following year, there is still no established date, premiere, launch or commercialization, nor its expansion within the legal trade.

This device is expected to have a special feature, since it will allow them to be unlinked from Apple devices, as it is not necessarily essential to connect with the iPhone ecosystem.

It is expected that one of the processors will be as powerful as the Apple M1 which was integrated into the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro unveiled during 2020, and the other that is integrated will be completely exclusive and designed for the management of all tasks. that the glasses will perform.

Apple is one of the innovative company in design and technology, to its credit it has a catalog of constant changes within its device; However, the glasses are a project in which the company has worked for a long time, such is the case of the integration of a camera that shows the objects in 3D format with the use of the iPhone.

It should be noted that the glasses will have an independent yet compatible ecosystem, which will allow them to be unique in terms of development, connectivity and use.

Within the independence of the glasses, it is expected that for the integration of mixed reality within the device, two OLED micro-screens will be used, which will have a separate resolution of 4K, although it is mentioned that the final resolution of the device is 8K