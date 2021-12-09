Apple had until tomorrow, December 9, to apply the only one of the nine judgments that the US court had ruled against it regarding the legal battle against Epic Games. This ruling obliges Apple to allow developers to offer alternative payment methods, external to the App Store, for their integrated purchases.

And although Apple appealed that sentence without success, now a petition has achieved that in Cupertino have more time to apply that change in the App Store. Now the court is indefinitely delaying that deadline, and allows Apple to better prepare for that integration of external purchases.

By the hair: term extended a few hours after it runs out

The arguments that have ended up convincing the court, to the bad news of Epic Games, are the “excessive complications” that the App Store engineers have to make the change. This can be read in the original resolution, shared among others by 9to5Mac:

“It will take months to find the engineering, economics, business and other factors of those changes.”

For the court, Apple has shown that the change it must apply to the App Store “involves a minimum of serious questions that challenge the court’s decision.” Now those changes can be applied more calmly … although it is not lost on us that Apple’s ultimate intention is to ensure that in the end it does not have to be done.

It all depends on how this new extended term appeal ends and what the court decides. At the moment Apple has just got the App Store continue to operate with unchanged standards for what will surely be a few weeks or even a few more months.