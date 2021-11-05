Apple plans to include trainers from each country in Apple Fitness + in the future.

After several months on the market, Apple has launched Apple Fitness + in 15 more countries, including Spain, Mexico and Colombia. However, the workouts are simply captioned and they are not dubbed into the different languages.

Jay Blahnik, Apple’s Vice President of Fitness Technology, has said in a recent interview with OR BALLOON that this is premeditated. In Apple they think that a dubbed version would not be to the liking of users.

We talk a lot with users and I think people are really looking forward to trying these practices and meditations in the instructor’s language. People want to hear your voice intonation and not a dubbed version.

Native coaches from each country to solve the problem

However, Blahnik has also said in the interview that Apple is “open to the possibility of investing in Portuguese content with Brazilian professionals”, so we understand that this will be a valid reflection for the rest of the countries.

I think we are open to the possibility of going wherever Fitness + is. Our goal is to help people stay healthy. We want to be able to attract as many users as we can and make their experience the best possible (…) We would be absolutely open to doing all kinds of things to help make the Fitness experience more enjoyable around the world.

It will undoubtedly be very good news, although if Apple does not want dubbed versions and wants the voice of the coaches to be important, it will need hire new coaches from different countries where Apple Fitness + is available.

Apple One Premium now available: this is all you save

At Apple Fitness + we have many different trainers, with the aim that each user trains with the one they like the most. And this is something difficult, and above all expensive, to achieve if you need coaches from all countries. We will see how the service evolves and if they end up including new coaches.

Related topics: Manzana

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe