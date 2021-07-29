Since the beginning of the pandemic, The war between Apple and its employees for telecommuting has only increased. Not too long ago, we learned that employees were unwilling to return to their offices, mainly due to the increase in coronavirus cases that were taking place around the world. Despite this, from the firm they assured that face-to-face work is essential in large companies such as Apple, so sooner or later it was going to touch to return to the physical positions.

In this sense, employees are already aware that, if they want to keep their job in the company, they will have to return to the offices with all the risks that it can entail, but what was not so clear was when they were going to do it. Until recently, it was believed that it was going to be after the Keynote of the new iPhone, but it seems that finally the return is going to take a little longer.

<br>



Know more: September’s keynote will almost certainly be virtual



Tim Cook confirms that employees will not quit telecommuting until at least October

As we have learned thanks to the statements of Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, to a journalist from the CNBC, It seems that Apple is getting quite serious about the care related to the increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide. Thus, It seems that the date of return to the usual positions in the offices would be delayed a bit more and the employees would not return to their chairs until at least October, just like Josh Lipton shared on Twitter.

.@tim_cook spoke w / me yesterday about this same issue at @Manzana: “… Our main focus right now is on when to come back… we pushed it from early September to at least October… we are monitoring things daily to really conclude whether that is the right answer or not” https://t.co/zhBqwocynm – Josh Lipton (@CNBCJosh) July 28, 2021

Taking this into account, and that September Keynote will most likely not be face-to-face, employees would not return to the office until several weeks, or even months, after the launch of new products, where the new iPhones and probably the new Macs would be included, among other possible products.

<br>



Know more: Much more than the iPhone 13: 5 new Apple products that we would see this year



In this way, it would be expected that, for the moment, Apple employees do not blame the company for wanting to suppress telecommuting early. According to Tim Cook, Although in principle the employees would have to return in the month of October, it is not ruled out that the dates are modified in the event that coronavirus infections continue to increase.