Apple has updated iCloud for Windows to add several cool news and support for new features. An update that comes after, last August, Apple improved, among others, the password manager that we can use to access all our credentials. Now it goes one step further and also adds support for new file types.

Key new features in iCloud version 13 for Windows

Version 13 of iCloud for Windows focuses on different new features. First of all we find the support for video files in ProRes format and for image files in ProRaw. Now these files are synced using iCloud so that they can be accessed from the sync folder in Windows.





The other important novelty is the possibility of generate strong passwords from keychain iCloud. With this comes the possibility of creating passwords directly on the keychain that will be saved in the system and that we will see appear on our iPhone, iPad or Mac.





Finally, we find changes in iCloud Utility, which now allows all participants in a iCloud Drive shared folder can add or remove people. A small detail that depends on the owner of the folder allowing this management, but which greatly facilitates the interaction of teams with access to shared resources.

A most interesting update to continue adding functions and facilitating management to those who live between iOS or macOS and Windows. An update that also corrects some security vulnerabilities. We can download the new version of iCloud for Windows directly from the Microsoft Store.