Far from denying this fact, the Californian company recognized it and explained that it was a solution that they had implemented for, curiously, prevent deterioration of batteries , since the demands of the software could cause an excess of consumption. Weeks later, the company apologized and released new updates that eventually returned the processors to their usual rhythm.

The doubts with Apple in particular come to collation of an event experienced with the launch of iOS 10.2.1 , a version that at the time made the iPhone 6/6 Plus and iPhone 6s / 6s Plus suffered a slowdown in its performance. It was all because this update caused the chip clock frequency of these devices to decrease.

With Apple and many other companies, the shadow of what is known as planned obsolescence , which is nothing other than the internal configurations carried out by companies to make their products wear out before their time, thereby favoring users to choose to buy other new products.

The real problem with Apple batteries

Although the previous event still exists today, for which Apple was even fined in countries like Italy, it has not been proven again that the company has carried out similar practices. Neither regarding the general performance, nor the batteries in particular.

Now, why then does the iPhone battery last less and less? The first and most obvious reason is the natural deterioration that suffer from this type of component, whether on an iPhone or any other device. As much as one takes care of the battery, in the end only its level of deterioration will lengthen in time, because to exist, it will exist.

The second and possibly definitive reason is due to Apple’s commitment to integrate very small batteries. It is true that the company can afford to implement smaller batteries in its iPhone than its competitors do, given that by managing software and hardware themselves, a better balance is achieved and an improvement in consumption management. However, it is clear that sometimes they risk too much with the battery capacities of the iPhone.

As we said at the beginning, over the years this has been improving and Apple is less rácana in this section. However, it should be noted negatively that sometimes the iOS versions that arrive are not quite as polished as they should be, and hence sometimes it takes several months to find an update that knows how to manage this matter well.