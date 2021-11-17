Despite the problems in the production chain, iPhone sales will continue to reach large numbers.

The consumer electronics sector is not having a good time due to a lack of chip supply. The shortage of these critical components in lots of different products is assuming a real headache, and it does not seem that it will improve for Christmas. In fact, it is expected to be even more noticeable now that everyone wants to buy their gifts.

However, it seems that Apple will be able to maintain a good sales rhythm. This is indicated by the investment bank Wedbush, in a note shared by AppleInsider, which indicates that the Cupertino company could sell 80 million units of the iPhone in the quarter that includes the Christmas dates. All this thanks to the great demand that the new models of the line are experiencing, which have already been on the market for a couple of months.

Only between Black Friday and Christmas itself, the analyst indicates that some 40 million units could be sold, of which 15 million would be sold in China. All this, counting on the fact that sales would be affected by 15% due to stock breakages caused by lack of supply, which are already significantly increasing delivery times.

Of course, in these 80 million units we would include all the iPhone models that Apple currently has for sale. Recall that the catalog currently includes from the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13, to the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE, through the iPhone 12. Of course, it seems clear that the new models will take center stage.

Good news for those who want an iPhone 13 for Christmas

Anyway, the general recommendation is that purchases are made as soon as possible, especially if we are going to buy some technological article, such as an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac. The last thing we want is to meet at Christmas without having obtained the desired gift.

Related topics: iPhone

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe