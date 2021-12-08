Apple could have planned to use the same M1 Max as the MacBook Pro with its more powerful computers, albeit with some additional detail …

The transition to Apple Silicon on the Mac continues, impressing us all along the way every time a new product is introduced that takes advantage of Apple’s new chips. Last October, the company finally showed off the new MacBook Pros, the first laptops to carry with it. the high-performance Apple Silicon chips M1 Pro and M1 Max.

And all those who have been able to get hold of one agree that they are the best laptops that Apple has made to date. Not only thanks to the power of the new chips, well above expectations. In addition, they have solved many of the problems that professional users had with past generations of the notebook, including along the way such incredible features as the new Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion.

However, not everything is going to be about laptops. And while we’ve already had a first look at what Apple Silicon can do on the desktop with the Mac Mini and the revamped iMac, it seems like there is still a lot to see. And how does it share iDropNews, the ingredients for the most powerful computers in the house would already be ready. The same chips that are already in the MacBook Pro They would also be inside new computers like a possible iMac Pro.

You guys seeing this or am I just crazy? The actual M1 Max die has an entire hidden section on the bottom which was not shown at all in Apple’s official renders of the M1 Max die. Just flip another M1 Max and connect it for an M1 Max Duo chip. Then use I / O die for M1 Max Quadra. https://t.co/McWmofJAls pic.twitter.com/JogRwUGvF6 – Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) December 2, 2021

According to the discoveries of Max Tech and Tom’s Hardware, the M1 Max would have the ability to connect with another M1 Max via a dedicated bus for this purpose. This way they would function as one duplicating your specs in the process.

In addition, they also imagine the possibility of connecting it to a new specially dedicated component to multiply these connections until reaching a total of four M1 Max connected to each other, with a 128-core GPU and a 40-core CPU. 228 billion transistors in total.

And those impressive numbers would only be the beginning, because the raw performance that such a monster would be able to offer could make a lot of computers look ridiculous in the most demanding tasks. Unfortunately, this is all just speculation, and there is still some time until we can see if Apple is planning something similar. 2022 is going to be quite an interesting year.

