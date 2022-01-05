The Apple services division it has grown significantly in recent years. For this reason, it should not surprise us that those of Cupertino are looking for new proposals to complement their catalog of services. This, by the way, is currently diversified into music, movies and series, video games, cloud storage and even fitness. According to The EconomistThose directed by Tim Cook are preparing an additional service that will arrive this year.

According to the aforementioned medium, Apple is interested in entering the world of audiobooks. Apparently, the plan would be to launch this service by the end of 2022, although we would begin to hear more concrete details in previous months. Unfortunately, the source does not provide further details on this.

Moving to a recent report by Mark Gurman (via 9to5Mac), one of the most reliable sources when it comes to future apple products, mentioned that during 2022 we can expect more services from the company. However, I do not specify which ones or of what type. Providing a personal opinion, Gurman believes Apple should expand the proposals for Apple One, the subscription that encompasses multiple services. In addition, it considers that it is key to achieve a better integration between them:

“I think the next thing Apple can do to grow services is to better integrate them. Right now, Apple One makes sense to consumers thanks to discounts. But Apple’s individual propositions don’t really integrate with each other from the same way as an iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch. “

The journalist gave some examples, such as making Apple TV + integrate with iTunes Movies to offer some free rentals on a monthly basis. In this way, they could face a problem that continues to plague the streaming video platform: the low amount of content compared to its main rivals in the sector.

With an audiobook service, of course, Apple would strengthen the offer of Apple One to make it even more competitive. It will come true? We will have to wait for the next few months to find out.