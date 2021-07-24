Apple could launch AirPods 3 alongside iPhone 13

As you already know, Apple is not only a leader in the smartphone market worldwide, it also has other products that we could consider secondary, to call them in some way, that have also hit it in their corresponding niche, such as the Apple Watch, or in this case, the AirPods. There is news from reliable sources about the next wireless headphones that have been so popular in recent years from the hand of our favorite apple, specifically of the third generation.

It aims for the remainder of 2021

According to AppleInsider, the AirPords 3 will arrive this fall due to an increase in the assembly line that supplies the materials and other essential parts of the gadget in question, which is something unusual and the most likely answer is the next launch, which it is expected this fall as well as many other products from the Cupertino firm, the best portable and wireless sound systems that exist.

Like us, you may have noticed that fewer and fewer “accessories” come, to give them a name, from the hand of Apple when making the purchase of an iPhone, the most recent and the most controversial has created. It has been the elimination of the fast charging charger that now has to be purchased separately, but the basic headphones that came with each terminal of the brand have also been deleted, so it is expected that the sales of the AirPods, on this occasion of the third generation, increase more than any year.

In the same way that the most popular smartphone firm among Americans has many brands behind it to, in one way or another, be inspired by its design, there is also in the headphone section, but those that we have tried or have and use daily some AirPods, we know very well that the quality both the mic and the sound they have cannot be matched by any cheap copy of the competition.