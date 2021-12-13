Apple promised a lot of things a few months ago, and it seems that not all of them are going to arrive in 2021.

There are only a few weeks left until the end of the year, and not many software updates ahead. With the impending release of iOS 15.2 and other software updates, many of the promised improvements will finally come to our devices, but many others do not. Which will lead Apple to breach several promises.

Universal control

Universal Control is one of the most amazing features of iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey. Allows us use the keyboard and mouse connected to a Mac with the iPad without having to touch anything. It even allows us drag documents between both devices. A feature that enhances the Apple ecosystem and productivity.

According to Apple itself, this feature would be available by the end of 2021, but it is not activated in the iPadOS 15.2 and macOS 12.1 betas. Which means that we will hardly see her this year.

SharePlay on macOS

SharePlay is great, it allows us share a series, movie with music album with other iOS users to see and hear the content at the same time and to be able to comment live through a video call. The feature is fully integrated into the iPhone and iPad, but there is no trace of its arrival on macOS. Although we may see it with the update to macOS Monterey 12.1

ID cards in Wallet

iOS 15 integrates support for identification cards, such as an identity document or a driver’s license, in the Wallet application. Apple revealed that its purpose was to iPhone lets you “totally free yourself from your physical wallet”. It was something planned to launch in late 2021, but Apple recently announced that this feature will be delayed until 2022.

Swift Playgrounds 4

Apple also announced during WWDC21 that Swift Playgrounds 4 would arrive later this year with an important novelty that will allow create apps from scratch using the iPad and submit them directly to Apple for review and publication in the App Store.

However, we have not had any further announcements and we don’t know yet when it will be released. It is an important app for iPad, and Apple could breach its promise to launch in 2021.

Xcode Cloud

Another developer first that Apple introduced in June. This system, built into the Xcode application, is a “continuous integration service” that uses cloud-based tools to streamline the application development process. At the moment is only available in beta phase, and it is unclear when it will launch.

When Apple unveils its new operating systems at WWDC, it reveals a ton of new features. However, not all of them arrive with the new systems in September, some do not do so until after some updates. And it seems that this year, many features have been delayed longer than expected.

