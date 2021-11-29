Apple does not give it up for lost, they are still working on a new multi-device charging base.

Charging base AirPower is one of Apple’s most notorious recent failures, introduced alongside the iPhone X, delayed for months and canceled shortly after a year. However, since then the rumors about a possible resurrection have not stopped, and today a new one arrives that ensures that Apple is still working on a multi-device charger.

According to a new report by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is developing a multi-device charger with more advanced technology than the AirPower base. The Apple analyst describes that this device will have “short and long distance wireless charging technology” and that the idea is that all Apple devices “can charge each other.”

“I think Apple is still working on some kind of multi-device charger that it finally intends to release. There’s a reason it planned to launch the device in the first place in 2017. I also think Apple is working on short- and long-distance wireless charging devices and envisions a future where all major Apple devices can charge each other. . Imagine an iPad charging an iPhone and then that iPhone charging AirPods or an Apple Watch“.

Wireless remote charging may be the future

It is true that the current wireless charging not “too wireless”Ultimately the charger and the device have to be glued together. The future could be a remote charge, even several meters. It’s actually something Apple is known to be working on, and other companies have prototypes, too.

A remote charging could be the ultimate solution. It would not be necessary to have ports on any device, they would be constantly charging when we are at home, and if some are charged to others, it would be even more interesting.

Xiaomi presents the device that Apple could not launch

We will see how long it takes Apple to introduce this new charging device. Gurman says they are still working on it, but no release date. At the moment we have to settle for the MagSafe Duo, or with their imitations at a great price.

Related topics: Manzana

HBO MAX at 50% forever, Promo is over! to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe