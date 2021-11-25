And it is that, before telling you the last thing that is known, we believe it convenient to put a little context to this release and differentiate between two product ranges. On the one hand the augmented reality (AR) glasses, with few examples in the market beyond the failure of the Google Glass launch a few years ago. On the other hand we find the virtual reality (VR) glasses or headsets, for which we have examples of success such as the Oculus Quest from Facebook (now called Meta).

Apple would bet on both formats

Mark Gurman, an analyst at Bloomberg and considered one of the biggest gurus with inside information on future launches of the brand, has long emphasized that the most immediate of Apple in these sectors will be a virtual reality headset. He was even recently encouraged to predict that its price would be around $ 1,000.

To this forecast are also added those provided by other analysts and the numerous patents that have been describing various systems such as the fit they would have on the user’s head. Although it is true that patents do not guarantee that what it describes will be implemented, it does give truth to the existence of this development. And according to Gurman himself, this would take place next year as a prelude to augmented reality glasses of which even less is known.