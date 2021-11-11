We will not have to go through an official technical service to replace the iPhone 13 screen without leaving Face ID on the way.

When it comes to after-sales service, Apple is in a somewhat difficult time. The company increasingly restricts the possibilities of repairing its devices by the users themselves. More specifically, it forces users to go to technical services certified by the company, and the measures it takes to do so are not limited to just the warnings.

For some time now, we have known that it is not possible to change the Touch ID on phones that have it without going through an official technical service. At least if we want to continue using it. To try, its functionality is limited to that of any start button. Well, something similar began to happen with the screens of the iPhone 13.

Some users found that after replacing the phone screen without going through Apple support, Face ID stopped working. This is because the display and one of the microcontrollers responsible for this function are linked, so if that link is broken, it is no longer possible to use facial recognition. And unsurprisingly, this has caused quite a stir in the community.

Fortunately, it seems that Apple has listened, and as they indicate from The Verge, soon we will have a software update that will prevent this from happening. Thus, we can change the screen of our iPhone 13 without fear that its functionalities are limited by it and without going through official technical support.

For the moment, it is unknown when this update could be released, so it will be time to wait a bit. It is considered that iOS 15.2 could be the one chosen to fix this, but it has not been specified yet, so it will be better not to take risks if you need a screen repair.

