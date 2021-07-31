Steve Wozniak has always found himself in a somewhat strange place on the public scene. He is one of the co-founders of Apple, and the community often echoes his movements. For this reason, and even if he is outside the company, always tends to have some media coverage when he comes out on stage.

Typically, it makes various headlines regarding the future of technology. Too he usually talks quite freely about the current Apple. For example, not long ago he urged the company to recognize the right to repair, something that the Cupertino people do not fully implement.

Today, he has come to star in some news as a judge for a contest called “Unicorn Hunters”. It is a program broadcast on YouTube and Facebook that stars alongside singer Lance Bass, and that features Craig Plestis, executive producer of “Mask Singer,” in which they look for the next start-up “unicorn”, which are those companies that exceed a valuation of one billion dollars.

From Variety indicate that the program would aspire to higher levels than the internet. Specifically, the program would aspire to be distributed on television, for which it requires the support of a network. Something that, for the moment, seems that it has not arrived.

One of the peculiarities of “Unicorn Hunters” is that it allows the participation of the public. In addition to the “money circle” itself, which includes the program’s judges and investors, viewers can indicate your interest to invest in the companies presented. Of course, with the risk that this entails.

For now five programs have been broadcast over the internet, and it seems they will continue to produce the show, even if it doesn’t make it to television. They can all be seen through the official website, where more information on the format is also included.