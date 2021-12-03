Like every December, Apple has listed its selection of ten podcasts created in the last year. Ten new programs that in the 2021 edition have a lot of history, politics and psychology overtones. This is the list:

1. Kind regards from Radio MARCA – Pablo Juanarena. José María García and Jose Ramón de la Morena starred in a duel for years between two sports programs that were broadcast at the same time. They and their newsrooms fought to give the news earlier, to get the protagonist first and to have more listeners than their rival.

2. It happens that it is not little with Nieves Concostrina from SER Podcast. A history lesson with a lot of humor. Learn about the anecdote behind each anniversary.

3. 1931 of OndaCero. Podcast documentary series created by Carlos Alsina for Más de uno on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Second Republic

4. Unearthing the past of National Geographic Spain. A podcast on archeology and paleontology that explores the most interesting details of our past through the most important archaeological investigations and excavations taking place around the world.

5. The Podium Podcast Sphere. The Sphere starts from a real premise. Several US Army pilots have published a letter in the New York Times stating that they carry

years watching unidentified flying objects in their flight maneuvers.

6. The Fucking Human Condition of The Extraordinary. You don’t even know the human inside you. In this program we discover others and ourselves. From curiosity, amazement

and fascination.

7. Uncommon Podimo tunes. Podcast produced exclusively by Podimo and the Felipe González Foundation that is conceived as a space for reflection and that aspires to become a direct communication link with citizens. The former president talks with personalities and experts from different fields with whom he will exchange reflections on various topics from plural points of view in a generational and ideological way.

cross.

8. Clara Tiscar’s criminopathy. Real crime and criminal stories.

9. Todo Pasa with Andreu Buenafuente from ElTerrat. Everything happens it is a sound experiment with which Andreu Buenafuente uncovers himself in the world of podcasts. Every week, a new walk by your side through the daily life of the producer, presenter, comedian and person.

10. Annual, 1921 by OndaCero. Carlos Alsina gives voice to this ambitious sound documentary in podcast form, which narrates in seven chapters the disaster in Spain in Morocco that triggered the coup by Primo de Rivera and the end of the reign of Alfonso XIII.

Applesfera’s recommendations

The recommendations of Pedro Aznar





Cepeceros Podcast. A podcast about retro video games focused on the mythical Amstrad CPC computer where two games are reviewed in each episode. Very casual and fun, and super informative about the gamer tech of the time.

Coffee with Victor. Very personal technology, reviewed by YouTuber Victor Abarca where he also talks about digital culture on a day-to-day basis. Casual and with very good recommendations.

The Great Blackout. A fiction-podcast with a very interesting story that has recently been adapted into a television series. When the world is faced with a solar event that causes a technological blackout, society is transformed … in many ways. Very interesting to listen to by chapters.

The recommendations of Jesus Quesada





Time of Worship. Cult time was one of those websites that they call geeks when they mean geeks or nerds. With humor, pop culture, well understood (or wrong) nostalgia and a lot of bullshit. Years ago it ceased to exist, but now it has come back reborn in the form of a Podcast.

Flight 180 Podcast. The podcast founded by Vicente Vegas, sr. VCR and Wally Week; apprentices of everything, masters of nothing. They describe themselves as “the information fraud of the 21st century.”

Camp Krypton. A podcast where pop culture shines, bubbles and rages. Monographs and interviews on cinema, comics, music, dumplings and Lina Morgan.





Nabuchadnezzar. A podcast about technology, where Julio Cesar’s more technical approach and Oliver’s more engineering approach are mixed. Between the two of them, they address topics of interest and current affairs, giving really interesting points of view, closely connected to the day-to-day reality of what is being talked about. A podcast that touches its feet on the ground and with a high-flying production (pun intended).

Apple Coding Daily. Julio Cesar analyzes a couple of news items a week about the Apple world. As an expert in technology development, Apple brings out its most educational streak to practically delve into the silicon of what it is telling. A podcast full of knowledge that, although perhaps sometimes somewhat advanced, familiarizes us with the reason for what is analyzed.

On the shoulders of giants. A podcast produced by Radio Nacional. Manuel Seara Valero accompanies several guests throughout an hour in which we visit many topics and many approaches. From the Arctic Circle to the story of the invention of penicillin each guest addresses a topic from their area of ​​expertise. Science within everyone’s reach.

The recommendations of Cesar Muela





The clearing. If you like music and culture in general, Sergio Mena manages in this program to tell you a lot of well-documented information with a touch of humor and closeness. Especially noteworthy are his monographs, in which in several hours he is able to tell you the history, discography and personality of a music group (it has from Bruce Springsteen to Pearl Jam, Metallica or Guns N ‘Roses), cinema currents (the woman in silent movies, comedy, Dracula …) and also video games, comics and history. Ideal for anyone who wants to cultivate the mind a little more.

Stretching the gum. The presenters, Carolina Iglesias and Victoria Martín, have won the Ondas 2021 Award for best podcast, and I think they have a super fresh and necessary touch in the podcasting environment. They tell things openly, with a lot of feminist vindication and always get a lot out of their interviewees (always women). It’s one of those shows that always makes me smile.

A.M. This exclusive Spotify podcast seems wonderful to me, as is Kloshletter, the newsletter from which it starts. In less than five minutes, Eixchélt and Jon are able to keep you up to date with all the news, both on general issues (from covid, passing through the La Palma volcano these weeks to politics) and on individuals and curiosities. In addition, series, movies, music and books are highly recommended on Fridays, so little more can be asked of it. They publish a new episode every day starting at 7:30 am.

The recommendations of Miguel Lopez





Cupertino. It is always healthy to hear other opinions about everything that surrounds Apple, and Álex Barredo always has a place in my priorities since he is a person who is well documented thanks to his Mixx.io newsletter and is very veteran in the networks. With Cupertino I always find a point of view, or an opinion that had not crossed my mind in relation to any news or rumor about Apple. One of the podcasts that I can recommend the most.

Clear the X. My teammates Engadget they take great care of their official podcast, summarizing the most important that has happened during the week and adding comments from various editors and the occasional guest. I consider it essential to keep abreast of what is most talked about worldwide in the world of technology and society.

The Competition. My ‘guilty pleasure’ is this radio program that you can subscribe to in podcast format, broadcast by RAC1. For those who know Catalan, it is a good way to find out about current affairs in general with a humor and satire that takes us away from the pessimism that we have been reading in the headlines since March 2020.

The recommendation of Eduardo Archanco





Hotel Jorge Juan. Although lately I don’t have much time to listen to podcasts, whenever I can, I listen to Hotel Jorge Juan. There Javier Aznar interviews people from the world of culture, the arts, literature, music or the audiovisual world in a very close and interesting way. He often surprises me with a funny anecdote that causes unexpected laughter. Whenever I listen to it, I come out with a list of movies, series, books or exhibitions as homework. To make it easier, you always find them referenced in the notes for each episode.

The recommendations of Antonio Sabán





Nodcast. There is no podcast that I enjoy more week by week than the ‘Nodcast’ of La Libreta de Van Gaal. It is extremely niche, because Miguel Gutiérrez is dedicated to compiling all kinds of cuts from the Spanish sports press that in most cases expose the bad practices they incur on a daily basis. It may sound very serious, but the situations and opinions become so ridiculous that it ends up being comical.

Wind of Change. The podcast that has surprised me the most of the ones I have listened to recently. A New Yorker journalist goes into a deep investigation to discover if what he has been told is true or is partially right. From the bosom of the CIA comes information according to which ‘Wind of Change’, the mythical theme of the Scorpions, would have been written by the agency itself and not by the group. Beyond the final result, all the points of the investigation are extremely interesting.

The last days of Maradona. The impact of Diego’s figure has always captivated me, especially when I reflect on what has influenced Messi for the better, and also for the worse in light of the unlikely task that he has been entrusted with since he was a teenager. I am enchanted by this podcast for how it recounts the last steps of the myth, at a time when it was totally off the public radar. In addition, many specific details about his death are narrated that have not reached the Spanish media too much, and that are of crucial importance in his death.

The recommendations of Javier Lacort





It was needed. A podcast where you always learn. On comics, cinema, series, technology, video games, pans, plasterboard or any manners that Álex Barredo and Eduo would like to treat in their talks of around half an hour.

Emilcar Daily. Daily Pills on Technology, with an emphasis on Apple; social networks and also a certain manners around personal finances, home or personal productivity, commanded by one of the historic Spanish podcasting.

Runner Journal. Training, racing, shoes, clothing, sports technology … Many little stories about running by Pedro Moya, an old acquaintance of the Spanish technology press in his fitness variant.

Bonus





Let us do a little self-promotion with the two podcasts that we create from this house.