During an interview, the CEO of Apple stated that he has invested in Bitcoin and Ethereum for some time.

Tim Cook made sure to make it clear that he was not giving any financial advice to invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Tim Cook was blunt in pointing out that he would not use Apple’s cash flow to invest in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin just surpassed $ 68,700 a unit just a few days after it reached $ 68,500 when the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook said that he invested in BTC and ETH for “a while now.”

In an interview on The New York Times online talk show DealBook Online Summit, Tim Cook has revealed that he has invested in both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Tim Cook of Apple reveals that he has personally invested in cryptocurrency. “I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” he said at the #DealBook Online Summit. https://t.co/xpahdlKfOe pic.twitter.com/CQpQgShu0x – DealBook (@dealbook) November 9, 2021

The interviewer’s face is the same surprise that he generated both inside and outside the cryptocurrency ecosystem, when he heard that yes, that Apple CEO hodlea BTC and ETH secretly, or at least it was.

How long have you invested in cryptocurrencies and why?

The next question that Andrew Ross Sorkin asked after being surprised by the first answer, was: How long ago?

The response of CEO of Apple was that he has been interested in the world of cryptocurrencies for “a while now“And that this has led him to investigate them and” they have seemed interesting to him. ” But he made sure to highlight that he was not giving any financial advice to invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

It is reasonable for him to have a certain type of exposure to cryptocurrencies as part of a “diversified portfolio”. However, he also pointed out that his personal interests in investing in cryptocurrencies have nothing to do with Apple.

Apple will not invest its cash in cryptocurrencies

Since last year, and especially in 2021, we have observed how more and more large signatures such as Tesla, MicroStrategy and Square they have chosen to hedge their cash from the latent risks of high global inflation.

The option that these companies have found, and we were even able to witness that countries like The Savior They are also doing it, is to take that cash and convert it to BTC. Until this moment This decision has generated billions of dollars of return on investment for these names.

On the other hand, we have seen Facebook change its name to Meta and point towards the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies and Twitter accepting tips in BTC on its social network. And even to well-known smartphone firms like Samsung and HTC by including cryptocurrency wallets within their devices.

So, we could think that, with the paved road by firms like Tesla and more recently Mastercard, it would make large technology companies like Google, Microsoft and Apple join these companies to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Nevertheless, Tim Cook was blunt on this point and expressed that he would not use Apple’s cash flow to invest in Bitcoin.

“Apple investors do not think they will invest in Apple stocks to have any kind of exposure to cryptocurrency volatilitys “. According to him, if Apple investors wanted to do that “it would be better if they invested directly in cryptocurrencies, like me”.

Tim Cook does not close the door to the use of cryptocurrencies

Although the CEO of the bitten apple ruled out that Apple would follow in Tesla’s footsteps, he expressed that the use of cryptocurrencies by the company is something they are not planning in the short term. “But, there are other things that we are seeing within the world of cryptocurrencies” he pointed.

For Cook, the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs still lacks time to develop them in a way that they are for everyone and “for the conventional person”.

How much do you think Tim Cook has invested in Bitcoin and Ethereum? Could the CEO of Apple be a Big Whale? When will we see Apple bet on cryptocurrencies?

