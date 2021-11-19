At Apple they are determined to launch the result of the titan project and mark a before and after in the way we move. According to Mark Gurman in Bloomberg, the company could launch the Apple car in the next four years, which places us in the year 2025.

A truly titanic project

We have been talking about the Apple Car for a long time and the titan project, which gives it shape. Apple has been working for years on what is the ultimate mobility device: the electric car. A car that has shown signs of evaporating completely on several occasions, but has endured and persevered to begin to curdle into a real product.

“Apple Inc. is pushing to accelerate the development of its electric car and is refocusing the project around full autonomous driving capabilities, according to people familiar with the matter, with the goal of solving a technical challenge that has been a nightmare for the automotive industry. “

Currently, Apple Car is under the direction of Kevin Lynch, head of Apple Watch, and aims to arrive officially in 2025. The executive has insisted on discarding a semi-autonomous driving system, limited to steering and acceleration, to focus on a fully autonomous driving system, which does not require human intervention.





“Apple is internally targeting a launch of its autonomous car in four years, faster than the five- to seven-year timeline that some engineers had been planning earlier this year. But the timing is flexible and meeting that 2025 target depends. of the company’s ability to complete the autonomous driving system, an ambitious task on that schedule. “

“Over the past few years, Apple’s automotive team had explored two simultaneous paths: creating a model with limited autonomous driving capabilities focused on steering and acceleration, similar to most current Tesla Inc. cars, or a version with full autonomous driving capability that does not require human intervention. “

A fully autonomous car thanks, in part, to the power of Apple silicon processors. Read: How to install Safari 15 beta on Mac without updating macOS

“Under the new effort leader, Kevin Lynch, the Apple Watch software executive, engineers are now concentrating on the second option. Lynch is pushing for a car with a full autonomous driving system in the first version, the companies said. people, who asked not to be identified because the decisions are private. “

Apple’s ambitions in this area are really high. Remember, however, that Apple carries testing autonomous vehicles on the streets and highways of California for a long time, which has allowed them to create an artificial intelligence model for autonomous driving.

It is hard to believe that it is in 2025 when we can get behind the wheel, or perhaps without the wheel, of an Apple Car. Apparently much of the optimism at this time derives from the success that Apple is having with its processors. Processors that will allow the execution of much more capable and powerful models and that would give the car the fully autonomous driving that we are all waiting for.