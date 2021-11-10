Apple has long had solutions intended for business use of its devices, but now the company has introduced a subscription called Apple Business Essentials It combines device management, phone support, enterprise iCloud storage, and heightened security options.

Apple Business Essentials is a proposal similar to those that allow large companies to manage their employees’ smartphones, laptops and tablets. But, unlike these, the Cupertino solution is designed for organizations between 50 and 500 employees.

Precisely, the adoption of Apple products in companies is increasing. “Small businesses are at the center of our economy, and we are proud that Apple products are helping these businesses grow,” says Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of Business and Educational Marketing at a release.

What is Apple Business Essentials about?

Apple Business Essentials has three main axes. One of them is the Device management. Enterprise IT staff will be able to configure settings and applications for individual users, groups, or devices.

When a team member logs in with their corporate credentials, they automatically access the organization’s VPN settings and Wi-Fi passwords.

To facilitate the deployment of tools, Apple Business Essentials will be on each employee’s home screen. From there they will be able to download their assigned applications such as Cisco Webex or Microsoft Word.

Credit: Apple

Another of the pillars is securityAs Apple points out, IT administrators will be able to apply full FileVault encryption to the Mac disk and Activation Lock by default to protect lost or stolen devices.

When employees use a personal device at work, a cryptographic separation is created for the work data. In this way, Apple Business Essentials keeps company and personal data safe and private.

In addition, the subscription is accompanied by iCloud storage in different capacities. This allows job data to be automatically stored and backed up. It also allows you to quickly exchange devices.

When will the service be available?

Apple Business Essentials is initially available in the United States. Companies from that country can access a free beta. Starting in spring 2022, they will be able to subscribe to plans that start in $ 2.99 per month per device. Additionally, companies will have the ability to add AppleCare + for Business Essentials.