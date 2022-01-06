There are not many films in which motorsport is the protagonist, and even fewer those that choose Formula 1 as the main setting in the story. However, interest in the category is growing and a large project is already in its final phase.

Since Liberty Media acquired the commercial rights to the Formula 1, various initiatives have been aimed at popularizing the category in the United States.

One of the most effective measures has been the agreement with Netflix for the realization of an annual documentary series that narrates what happened in the championship: Drive to survival. Thanks to her and other measures, F1 is becoming popular in the North American country and the film industry is no stranger to it.

In this context, Manzana has taken the lead to close an agreement to acquire exclusively the rights to a new film set in Formula 1 and that will have Brad Pitt as the main actor in the role of a veteran pilot who, near his retirement, becomes the mentor to a promising young woman.

Big names … and Lewis Hamilton

In the project, which has around $ 135 million of budget, great personalities of the cinema are involved, in addition to the mentioned Pitt.

The famous producer, Jerry bruckheimer, leads the project with the director of Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski and screenwriter Ehren Kruger also on board. Bruckheimer’s last motorsport-themed movie was Thunder days, the NASCAR blockbuster that starred Tom Cruise in 1990.

Pitt is a huge fan of motorsports and had previously been part of a project with Kosinski for a film based on Carroll Shelby and which was going to be titled Go like hell, which, after years of not being able to raise the required budget, finally became Ford v Ferrari with Matt Damon and Christian Bale and which grossed more than $ 225 million.

The surprise is that Lewis hamilton He is also in contact with the project as part of his interest in entering the film industry. Previously, you have already taken part in Cars and made a cameo in Zoolander. And, as the pilot himself recently acknowledged, he has taken part in some auditions for Hollywood roles. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be good at movies, but I’ll try”, admitted in 2019 in statements to ESPN.