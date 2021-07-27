During the past week, we saw from Apple the launch of iOS 14.7, a new version of the operating system for iPhone and iPod touch that offered various new features such as compatibility with the new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12, or the new function to check the air quality in Weather and Maps. In addition, recently we have also seen how Apple has released iOS 14.7.1 along with other operating systems, correcting important security flaws. Taking all these data into account, It seems that Apple wants all users to join these last two versions, as they have officially stopped signing iOS 14.6 for all devices, making downgrade impossible to this version of the software.

You can no longer go back to iOS 14.6 on your iPhone or iPod touch

As we mentioned, when Apple launches new versions of its operating systems with great improvements or that represent important advances in terms of security, it is usually quite common for them to stop signing previous versions. In this way, they can ensure that a higher percentage of users will be kept in these new versions.

Specifically, a few weeks ago some data related to the Pegasus malware came to light, by which it was possible to remotely access the confidential information of some important people who used iOS 14.6. Y, Although it is unknown if the failure to access the system has already been fixed with iOS 14.7, it makes sense that they prevent access to previous versions.

What’s more, downgrading to previous versions of iOS is also often related to jailbreak, a practice that Apple does not recommend at all. In this way, it would make a lot of sense that the firm would have blocked the return if it had detected any kind of evidence of manipulation on its operating system.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that iOS 15 beta versions, the new operating system that was presented at WWDC 2021 still continue their course and little by little they are polishing. In this way, it could be said that we are practically reaching the end of iOS 14 and that sooner or later we will have a new operating system for the iPhone and iPod touch.