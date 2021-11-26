If you are one of those affected by Pegasus spyware, Apple will notify you.

Apple has begun to take actions that allow to begin to solve the problems of some users by the malicious software called Pegasus. From today all those affected will begin to receive security notifications and software update notices to counteract the damage of this spyware.

Apple continues to take action to combat ‘Pegasus’ spyware

After making it known that NSO Group is responsible for developing and selling spyware Pegasus to governments in order to compromise the iPhones of some users; including journalists, lawyers, politicians and human rights activists. Apple has filed a lawsuit against NSO Group so that it can officially and judicially not use Apple software, services or devices.

But in addition, those of Cupertino have begun to alleviate the concern of their users monitoring devices and thus find those that may show signs of affectation on the iPhone by Pegasus. Taking this into account, notifications to those affected will begin to arrive immediately, and this is confirmed by Apple through a new document.

“Apple Threat Notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been attacked by state-sponsored attackers. These users are selected individually because of who they are or what they do. Unlike traditional cybercriminals, state-sponsored attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific people and their devices, making these attacks much more difficult to detect and prevent.

State-sponsored attacks are very complex, cost millions of dollars to develop, and often have a short lifespan. The vast majority of users will never be the target of such attacks.

If Apple discovers activity consistent with a state-sponsored attack, we notify target users.

These notifications will arrive through the most recurrent means by an Apple user:

iMessage

Email

An alert on the Apple ID site

In addition, Apple makes the following available to its users guide to avoiding the risk of information compromise by spyware.

Update devices to the latest software as that includes the latest security fixes

Protect devices with a code

Use two-factor authentication and a strong password for your Apple ID

Install apps from the App Store

Use strong and unique passwords online

Don’t click on links or attachments from unknown senders

Up to now the effects have decreased for a couple of months thanks to the updates sent by Apple. However, it is important to be on the lookout for some of the new notifications that are coming in to make sure you are not among users with this issue.

It is important to stay alert to this kind of device attack. So if you want more security and control on your Mac, you can configure the new privacy features in macOS Monterey.

