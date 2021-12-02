Index hide
Apple just released the list of the winners of the Apple Store Awards 2021, the best games and applications of the year for the company. Apple carries more than 10 years delivering this award to developers, rewarding both “individual and self-taught developers and large international teams”

The developers who won the App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own momentum and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year, sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world – Tim Cook.

Apple has chosen an application for each of its platforms as app of the year, these are the chosen ones:

Games and apps of the year 2021

Similarly, we have a game for each Apple device, as well as a Special Award for Best Apple Arcade Game:

best games 2021
These are my favorite Apple Arcade games

Finally, the Apple App Store team has also highlighted the apps and games that have set trends throughout 2021.

trends of the year

The trends of the year 2021

“This year’s trend winners brought people together in meaningful ways, while meeting the social, personal and professional needs of users around the world,” says Apple.

These have been the best games and apps of the year for AppleSurely you have more than one downloaded to your iPhone, iPad or Mac. And it is always a good time to discover interesting news from the App Store.

