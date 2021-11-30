Apple decides to apply a strategy similar to that of the iPhone to bring the Mac to even more people.

Apple is determined to give the Mac the place it deserves in the world. After several years of controversial decisions and putting users aside in favor of design, the company has returned to focus on giving consumers what they are looking for. And not only for those who use the Mac as a basic computer, but also for all kinds of professionals.

Precisely, the MacBook Pro is the best example of the philosophy that Apple has recovered. It is not the thinnest laptop in the world, and its design draws heavily on past models of the laptop. However, it has become the most efficient and practical tool for those who need more than just the MacBook Air.

However, not everything depends on the product. Apple must offer its potential buyers the best ecosystem, combining hardware, software and services. And it is precisely in the latter that the initiative recently presented falls. Its about Mac Notebook Upgrade Program, a really interesting program designed for businesses created in association with CIT bank.

According to the information shared by MacRumors, Apple will give participating businesses the opportunity to offer their employees a way to own the latest Macs without having to pay them in cash. Thus, it is possible to access as an employee of a participating company a MacBook Air for $ 30, a 13-inch MacBook Pro for $ 39, or even the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros for $ 60 or 75, respectively.

This new program will be familiar to those who are familiar with the iPhone Upgrade Program. In this case, it is not an initiative designed for consumers, as is the case with the iPhone program, but it is interesting to see the direction in which Apple is heading. Who knows, they may soon start something similar for all users.

