Even with the global context that makes the materials for the chips difficult, the Apple M3 manufactured by TSMC is still underway and both companies seek to do the tests so that they can bring it to the market as soon as possible.

We have to be honest, and with the problems that exist, adding the hard work that these new chips take, Apple and TSMC would be giving the green light for the market until 2023.

When would they start to occur?

The Apple M3 could start production on the three-nanometer platform in the fourth quarter of next year, which means that TSMC will be the main person in charge of this operation.

The arrival of the M3 chip on the market, if everything goes as it should and there is no delay, it should be by the beginning of 2023 and gradually to the whole world.

Meet the best applications for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV of 2021

This process and research began in 2017 and a six-year period later it would reach a market that is waiting for it with many illusions and with excitement to enjoy this technology.

The question that many ask is why the Apple M3 will be the first SoC to leave the factory with all the problems that other companies have?

Apple booked all of its TSMC production on its three-nanometer platform, and TSMC knows that from the chip production they order in Cupertino, the company has a certain preference for ordering and manufacturing.

The Apple M3 would be in the preliminary tests and prototypes to give life to this new technology that due to the time it has taken, it is trusted that it will go on the market without any major problem.

Time will only tell if Apple decides to introduce the M2 first or go directly to the M3, but the company is the only one that knows and we will all be waiting to see what happens next year.