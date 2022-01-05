This is the controversial change that will debut in Chrome 97 and that could expose certain user data.

The competition to gain ground in the browser segment is increasingly fierce, with companies such as Microsoft, Google or Apple trying to put their browsers at the top, not only by launching new features, but also by ensuring security.

The most popular browser on the market, Google Chrome, is already in version 96, and it is very close to version 97 also reaching the stable channel, and it does so with a quite controversial feature that has been rejected by large companies such as Mozilla or Apple. , comment from Neowin.

To understand the situation, previously certain web applications such as Excel, PowerPoint or Word could not use the keyboard API to identify the key that the user presses, something that changes with the arrival of the new Chrome 97.

And it is that with its premiere it includes the value called keyboard-map which will allow identifying the key thanks to the keyboard API, something that has had the support of many developers but also the rejection of certain technology companies.

And is that Mozilla Y Manzana have opposed and point out that this implementation violates the privacy of users. And they point out that with this change in the API, part of the use that users can make of certain web applications is exposed, which can be used by hackers to identify and track the user himself.

That is why both Apple and Mozilla will not include this change in their browsers, so we will not see it in Safari or Firefox.

But Chrome 97 also brings a series of improvements that users will appreciate. On the one hand, it offers an improvement in communication protocols, and also an improvement in the use of forms and the mathematical functions of CSS.