This 2021 has not happened in vain for Facebook. After a first few months of intense controversy over his plans to change WhatsApp privacy settings, Zuckerberg’s company has faced many changes. The most recent of them was announced only a few weeks ago, when the CEO unveiled the roadmap for the next few years, and the name change to Meta.

As a user of Facebook, WhatsApp Instagram it is likely that you have seen the word “Meta” in the interface of some of the applications. The use of it, which comes from the Greek “beyond” and encompasses all the company’s developments, such as its interest in augmented reality, virtual reality and all the technologies that it will develop in the future and that will converge in its “metaverse “. But before Facebook, many companies already thought of their own metaverse, and in the case of Apple there is evidence.

Facebook wasn’t the first to think of a “Metaverse”

A curious publication on Reddit has led us to remember one of the videos that Apple presented at Macworld in 1987, in which it precisely addressed a conceptual technology that denoted the vision about the potential of the products that the company was developing.

In the material it is possible to see the interaction of a teacher who talks about the impact of deforestation in a conference, for which he prepares with a touch device that provides information through a virtual assistant, (which is not called Siri there) , and that allows him to communicate with another teacher who on the other side of the world conducts a similar investigation.

The scenes available in the video occurred in 1987, but Apple was projecting how its technology would work in 2009

