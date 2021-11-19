The theme of Apple car it has been an unstoppable avalanche of reports for several years. While some are negative in relation to the progress of the project, others, like today’s one, suggest that those from Cupertino are willing to do everything possible to see the light of their proposal. According to Mark Gurman (Bloomberg), one of the most trusted and respected sources about future Apple products, the company is redoubling efforts to launch its autonomous car by 2025.

According to Gurman, Apple has considered two experiences for the Apple Car. The first, and more attached to the “traditional”, is a vehicle with a limited autonomous driving system. That is, it still depends on human intervention as it happens in the Tesla. The second is even more ambitious because it would be a completely autonomous car. And with the above we mean that I wouldn’t even have a steering wheel or pedals.

However, it seems that Apple has finally decided to go for the second option. In fact, Kevin Lynch, one of the company’s top software leaders, is the one who has pushed for the first version of the Apple Car is fully autonomous. The information is surprising, since just last September Project Titan, as the project is known internally, lost its leader, Doug Field.

The Apple Car would have the “most advanced” component in Apple’s history

Despite the above, apparently Apple is convinced of its ability to launch it in four years. This would be due to the fact that, recently, they had made a key advance in the autonomous driving system. Specifically in the processor responsible for this task – and others involving artificial intelligence. Said SoC would have been designed by Apple Silicon’s engineering team. Be careful, because Gurman describes it as “the most advanced component that Apple has developed.”

As far as the interior design is concerned, the Apple Car would be similar to the Canoo Lifestyle, whose rear seats are accommodated on the side sides of the vehicle – like in a limousine -. An infotainment system made up of a large screen —Similar to an iPad—, from which it would be possible to access the multiple services that Apple already offers today.

Regarding the issue of the steering wheel, although it is desired to completely dispense with it, the company has considered integrating it to offer a emergency control mode. Obviously, those led by Tim Cook would be taking the safety of the Apple Car as a priority section. For example, they intend to build stronger defenses than those of the Tesla and Waymo cars. In addition, Apple is constantly searching for expert security engineers to add their knowledge to the project.

Hunting for talent from other manufacturers

Photo by Vlad Tchompalov on Unsplash

Yes, Project Titan has seen key figures depart in recent years. However, those of Cupertino have not remained with their arms crossed to look for new personnel. Bloomberg notes that in recent weeks, former employees of companies such as Tesla, Volvo, Daimler, General Motors, Karma Automotive LLC and Joyson Safety Systems have joined Apple’s ranks.

Apple’s vacancies make it clear that are looking for experts in interaction with autonomous technologies. This would be related to the user interface that will be offered inside the vehicle, which will apparently be based on that of the iPhone.

Where there are still doubts is in the charging system. One option is to resort to CCS (Combined Charging System) used by many other electric vehicles, as it would facilitate access to an entire global network of chargers. However, this path contrasts with decisions that Apple has made in the past. We mean, of course, to use proprietary charging solutions. Finally, technology has not yet decided the initial commercial model of the Apple Car. One contemplates creating a autonomous transport fleet to compete with Uber or Waymo, while the other considers selling the vehicles to individuals.

In previous reports it was mentioned that, in the best of cases, the vehicle would have to wait between five and seven years. Of course, everything will depend on the advances in technologies that are involved in a product of such magnitude. Gurman himself does not rule out a delay if the development of the project does not go according to plan.