The AppleCare + service gives us several interesting advantages in terms of protecting our devices. One of the main points of interest in this service is accidental damage coverage, which means that someone who has dropped their iPhone can repair it for a reduced fee. Now we will have more options when hiring the service.

One more option to buy the maximum protection for our devices

When we buy an Apple product we can choose to buy AppleCare + protection. Later, after up to 60 days, we can continue to contract the service. And after this time frame, until recently, we could no longer avail ourselves of it. The latter is what is changing, as collected in MacRumors.

According to an internal memo that MacRumors has been able to access, Apple introduces a new moment in which we can contract Apple Care. After someone pays for an out-of-warranty repair For a Mac or iPhone, as long as the device is less than a year old and passes physical inspection and post-repair diagnostics, Apple will offer to get us an AppleCare + plan.

The measure, according to MacRumors, is already underway in all Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers in all locations where AppleCare + is available, which would include Spain. Thus, after paying for the repair, we have the option of extending the protection of our device.

With this move, Apple expands the number of occasions we have to get an AppleCare + plan for our iPhone or Mac. A service that, depending on the use of our devices, can be more than interesting to hire.