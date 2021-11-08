Selena Gomez premiered new look to celebrate the arrival of autumn. The singer is a big fan of change your hair every two by three, going through the platinum blonde, the curls or the most taut and sophisticated pigtails. Now it is the turn to take full advantage of your hair bob and this look takes care of it.

Not only is the hair perfect, the look sailor too. Selena Gomez showed up at the Sephora store in New York to promote her Rare Beauty collection with a sailor striped knit dress full of cut-outs and gold buttons, signed by Balmain. The same brand that designs his coat, masculine cut in blue navy.

She has accessorized her styling preppy with a Miu Miu clutch and square-toe knee-high boots, as fashion dictates this fall 2021. A perfect outfit for that short hair to take center stage and feel trend. Because we are very clear that this change of look Selena Gomez is going to push many girls to take the step and put scissors.





Especially those have straight hair or are used to straightening every day. Because this cut with rounded ends that we have already seen Kim Kardashian wear looks beautiful with the part in the middle, gives more volume to the hair and perfectly frames the face. Do we think it looks gorgeous?

Photos | @selenagomez, @rarebeauty.