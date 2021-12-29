App allows you to adjust the DualSense triggers

Without a doubt, the DualSense was one of the most interesting novelties that accompanied the Playstation 5 during its launch last year. Many of us thought that the subject of haptic feedback and adjustable triggers would only be taken advantage of by games first-party, something that turned out to be totally false. And if more customization for these features is what you are looking for, then you will be happy to know that there is already an app for it.

Is about PS5 Controller Trigger Test, which allows you to experiment with different settings of the DualSense on devices Manzana. Currently only available in ios and is priced at $ 1.99 dollars. It is worth noting that it is not an official app by Sony, but you should still take a look at it.

Since you have linked your DualSense with your device Manzana, it will be possible to adjust how intense we want the intensity of the vibration to be, as well as the resistance of the triggers. Additionally, from this app we can also change the color of the light of the DualSense.

In case you missed it, remember that in January we will have new colors for him DualSense and here you can know them all.

Editor’s note: The community was ahead of Sony again with this application, because if you ask me, I think this is something that the Japanese firm should have launched itself. Although from the PS5 it is possible to adjust certain settings of the DualSense, the customization options are very limited.

Via: App Store