EA and Respawn released today a new trailer for Apex legends within the series “Stories from the Wild Lands,” which delves into the story behind the game’s unique and diverse cast.

In this opportunity, Bangalore, divided between her brother and the only cause she has known, has to make difficult decisions, and face the consequences, after the Battle of Gridiron.

Learn about the aftermath of the final battle of the Frontier War in “Stories from the Wilds: Gridiron.”

Apex Legends: Escape introduced Storm point, a beautiful paradise with dangerous secrets, in the free shooter game where legendary characters fight for glory, fame and fortune on the edges of the Frontier. Play for free now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.

