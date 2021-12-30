The community of Apex Legends players, has had a relief to a problem that has not only been attacking their video game, but all the multiplayer in the industry, but everything seems to indicate that the marauders became the best “anti-game” form. traps “.

Something that has caught our attention is that, since the arrival of Storm Point in season 11, the inclusion of wildlife nests scattered around the map has been a controversial topic within the community.

While some enjoy taking down monsters for loot rather than just collecting them, others don’t think it should be a part of the battle royale format, particularly in ranked matches.

Although spiders will only attack if disturbed, it’s the aggressive Prowlers that get the most criticism. However, a recent clip of a cheater who was unable to shoot the Prowlers due to interference from his hacks may have changed the community’s mind on the agile creatures.

An Apex cheater cannot deal with marauders that cannot be killed

A clip posted on the Apex Legends subreddit showing a cheater terrified by a marauder has led many players to reconsider their opinion of aggressive creatures. After Reddit user Sartasz was removed from the match by a hacker, they decided to observe them and quickly realized that they had an aimbot.

While facing an enemy squad from a distance, the cheater began to be attacked by a marauder. As the third-party software is designed to directly block enemy players and nothing else, the hacker was unable to kill the Prowler and had to resort to beating the creature to death.

Showing their appreciation for the Prowlers, players in the thread began to label them as the “true anti-cheats in the game.” Some even jokingly suggested that Respawn would increase its power if hackers are detected in a match, so that “each marauder is invincible and only targets the cheater as well as letting the Prowlers go beyond their intended areas.”