Arcane, it is a boom in the streaming platform of Netflix, the beloved animated series set in the video game universe of League of Legends, has already gained a large number of fans around the world, to the extent that it is already very present among the cosplayer community.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, thanks to this animated series we can see in more detail the beloved characters that face each other in the Summoner’s Rift, although in a much broader background that presents us with a unique story of their past, such as This is the case of the characters Vi and Jinx.

Best of all, a talented cosplayer wanted to pay tribute to two of the characters featured in the Arcane series, and we’re talking about the beloved female character of Jinx and the antagonist of the story, Silco.

This double characterization was performed by the model, AoiAkari Cosplay, who managed to convince her father to participate in a recreation of two of Arcane’s most important characters, taking the lead role with her own version of Jinx and showing us a truly realistic version of Silco.

The cosplayer made some publications in her official Instagram account, where he obtained great support from his fans, as we can see thanks to the comments of many of them who acclaim his amazing work. We must mention that this double characterization has everything, from the makeup, the clothes of both characters and even a setting that reminds us of the pathological problems that Jinx suffers in the series.

Curiously, the model has a great resemblance to the character and the entire setting and poses are able to recreate many of the moments in which these characters share a screen, being a recreation in the style father and daughter, which is really worth seeing more than once, so we will be on the lookout for their next characterizations.