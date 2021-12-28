Anya Taylor-Joy could be cast in Black Cat

With the latest spider-man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, new doors were opened, therefore, also new projects and possible actors and actresses to interpret said roles.

And it is that although just a few days ago the popular film made its debut, the world is already attentive and thinking about what is next for the productions of Marvel Y Sony Pictures respect to the world of the arachnid.

What we are clear about is that Sony Pictures will make movies focused on characters like Venom, Morbius Y Kraven, but he could also be thinking of making a Black Cat movie, to which apparently the protagonist would be Anya Taylor-Joy.

That’s right, according to information from Giant Freakin Robot (via Tomatazos), Sony Pictures already had an eye on Anya Taylor-Joy so that it gives life to Felicia hardy in a movie focused on Black cat.

To be honest, the above would not be far-fetched, as Sony wants to make the most of Spider-Man characters in film, and let’s be honest, the talented gambit girl, Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the most sought-after actresses of recent years.

For many of us, said directions makes a lot of sense, but the problem would be that the beautiful Anya Taylor-Joy already played Illyana Rasputina / Magik in The New Mutants and although we want to see her as Felicia and we think she would do a good job, it is difficult to see her play 2 different Marvel characters.

But even so, we must remember that The New Mutants is not confirmed as part of the MCU and that the movie of Black cat nor would it be part of that universe as it is a production of Sony Pictures.

We hope with those fundamentals Sony Pictures, consider this actress for said film, in other words: the fact that Taylor-Joy played Magik does not eliminate the possibility of seeing her as Black cat since both characters are part of different universes.

From the above, we cannot take as a fact that we will see Anya Taylor-Joy What Felicia hardy in the world of cinema, as Sony Pictures has not even confirmed a movie focused on Black Cat. This is only a rumor, one from a source that does not stand out as being completely trustworthy.

So, although we would like to see her in that role, we remind you to take this for what it is, a rumor, a theory and only a possibility, but not a fact.

Just until Sony Pictures make something official about this supposed project, we will let you know.