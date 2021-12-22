ANVIL: Vault Breaker Preview - Anthem In Rogue-like Form

Remember Anthem? He came back but in the form of chips I say rogue-like. In ANVIL: Vault Breaker we dive into some similar designs to Bioware’s game but here we are in another genre and perspective similar to the hit Hades.

ANVIL: Vault Breaker It is available in early access for PC.

Survive to die?

It is clear that those who do not like the dynamics of rogue-like will be very far from what he proposes ANVIL: Vault Breaker. The game is located in the distant future where we put ourselves in command of the Breakers, a group of warriors with skills that travel the planets in search of relics, these allow us to improve our strength, attack or resistance. Of course, the alien civilizations will not make it easy for us and will try to stop us at all costs. Once we die we return to our base where we can keep some of the points acquired to improve our Breakers.

Featherweight from afar and heavyweight from close-up

As I mentioned before, when we start the game we are at our base where we can select a variety of Breakers at our disposal, some free and others that we must acquire with the money we obtain from the missions. The differences between each are quite a few but there are two points to consider. Either we like to attack from afar with long-distance weapons and with extra speed or we are the ones who prefer a large ax and a shield rather than dodging enemy attacks. Whatever is in the choice of each. Although I warn the solo experience can be short.

As soon as i started ANVIL: Vault Breaker I chose a breaker and during the first worlds in the first galaxy (the early access has three galaxies available) my solo adventure was going quite well. The enemies attack but without having a higher difficulty level. My breaker Elsa, has two ranged weapons, moves fast and has three abilities a cannon that attacks constantly, a distortion that freezes enemies and a great machine that we summon and attack for a while.

In the middle of each planet we can improve skills, change weapons and improve our character. The game does not pause at the moment and if we are not careful they continue to beat us despite being in these virtual stores.

The main problem at the beginning ran in the use of keyboard and mouse as the main command (I don’t know if this was the intention). But having played Lost Ark recently with certain similar moves and a camera position in the style Devil; I was inclined to use this setting. It took me a long time to get used to not so much attacks but rather basic functions such as Z or X replacing Enter or Esc (very rare).

I managed to fight my way to the last final boss of the first galaxy and I fell before his tentacles. Then I tried doing it together with a virtual friend and the experience was much more rewarding, we got to the same instance and I was able to unlock the next galaxy. There we perished.

When the next game starts, add some skill points that are divided between more power, greater defense or improving the load of our skills. I tried to go solo in galaxy 2 and there was no case, I lost on the first planet. I started another game with companions this time there were three of us and we reached the end of the galaxy where we lost.

I changed characters for one with greater strength and defense and I tried again alone but there was no point. The game was prepared to pass the challenge in cooperative.

I do not see it bad, but sometimes other similar titles give a varying degree of difficulty if we are alone or with someone.

The difficulty also grows if we take too long; a bar will fill up and enemies appear out of nowhere when completed.

Enough biomes not to feel bored

It should be noted that rogue-like can become repetitive if we play the same levels over and over again, but as in ANVIL: Vault Breaker They are changing and their variety lies in their design from frozen mountains, deserts, forests or areas with magma. All mixed with alien technology that reminds us a bit of the fusion with nature in Horizon zero dawn.

The sound and music comply and do not stand out at any time. Perhaps as many enemies come to attack us off the screen, it would be necessary to improve the position of the sound to be able to dodge or cover us with them.

conclusion

ANVIL: Vault Breaker has ideas already seen in other video games, but nothing it does is wrong. Perhaps a balance should be found between playing alone and with someone (or removing the single player option if this is impossible). I also await more details of the story behind the game. Another new product coming from Korea to the West.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 64-bit – Windows 8 (8.1) or 64-bit Windows 10 – Processor: Intel® Core i3 or AMD Phenom ™ II X3 – Memory: 4 GB RAM – Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon ™ HD 7850 with 2 GB RAM – DirectX: Version 11 – Network: Broadband Internet connection – Storage: 10 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: 64-bit Windows 10 – Processor: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4 GHz – Memory: 8 GB of RAM – Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/1060 or ATI Radeon R9 series – DirectX: Version 12 – Network: Broadband Internet connection – Storage: 10 GB available space

