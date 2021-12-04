Antonio Giovinazzi is one of the ‘rookies’ who will debut in Formula E in the 2021-22 season from the electric series, the same position in which Oliver Askew and Dan Ticktum find themselves. The still Alfa Romeo driver in the Formula 1 World Championship will form a tandem with Sérgio Sette Câmara at Dragon Penske, structure with which it has already debuted on the occasion of the official preseason test of the contest in Valencia. Despite the fact that the Italian driver was not present on the last day of the test due to his need to travel to Jeddah to compete in the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 GP, Giovinazzi has finished his first contact with Formula E with a very good feeling. With 147 laps of the Cheste track, Antonio has done a great job of adapting to the Spanish track.

The Italian finished quite satisfied with his work at the controls of the Penske EV-5 and this has been made clear after leaving the facilities of the Valencia circuit. In this point, Antonio Giovinazzi has assured: «Everything is completely different, but it is something that to tell the truth I expected. It’s been a tough few days of adjusting so far. On Monday I did my first laps with the car and during the day on Tuesday I carried out my first race simulation with the rest of the drivers. I have had the opportunity to learn many things during these two days. Every time he hit the track he was more comfortable with the car than the time before, so I’m sure I can improve more with a couple more months of work».

Edo Mortara closes the official test of Formula E in Valencia in front Read news

In the end, the Formula E is a new challenge that Giovinazzi is ready to face in search of success: “I have driven many different cars, from LMP2 prototypes to GT vehicles, as well as a Formula 1. When I got into this car, everything feels very different from what I knew, especially when braking. The downforce is also different and there is no noise. I expected it to be difficult, but it has been even more difficult than expected. I am in the first phase and I will try to do my best. I want to complete a great job on the team simulator in December and January. It will be a difficult first part of the seasonbut we will work hard to get in good shape asap. I still have to finish Formula 1, there is not much time, but we will do as much work on the simulator as possible».