The Dragon Penske team has confirmed the hiring of Antonio Giovinazzi for the 2021-22 season of Formula E. In this way, the Italian driver changes the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team for the American project in which it will be his debut in Formula E, a new challenge in which he will share efforts with Sérgio Sette Câmara. However, Giovinazzi already had a previous contact with the electrical category, since it was already part of the ‘rookie test’ of the contest in 2018. In this test session held in Marrakech, the natural pilot of Martina Franca rode for the Virgin Racing team.

Antonio Giovinazzi swaps Formula 1 for Formula E after debuting in the premier class with the Sauber team and spending the last three seasons with Alfa Romeo. At 27 years old, Giovinazzi ensures you are ready for this new challenge: «As soon as I knew that I would not be in Formula 1 next year, I decided to participate in Formula E. It is a category that I have always followed and I am excited to be part of the Dragon Penske team in this all-electric contest. I would like to thank Jay Penske for his interest in having me on board.. We have an exciting year and I will do my best to help the team succeed. “

For its part, Jay penske has assured: «Antonio is one of the most talented pilots in the world and I am proud that he is joining the team for the new season that is about to begin. We have an exciting year ahead of us with a really interesting driver line-up that can give us great joy. Along with Antonio Giovinazzi will be Sérgio Sette Câmara, as it will continue with us one more year. With Antonio and Sergio we are lucky to have now with what I think is one of the strongest driver lineups in the entire championship».