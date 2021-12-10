Antonio del Valle Perochena, president of the Mexican Business Council (CMN), ruled out that the Mexican economy is experiencing a period of stagflation, something that occurs when there is low economic growth and a high inflation rate.

“I see 2022 with great optimism, but the situation favors Mexico like no other country in the world,” declared the Mexican businessman, who invited President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to a meal with members of the Mexican Business Council.

“It is up to us Mexicans to take advantage of that opportunity that is there in front of us, although there are things that concern us and we must be vigilant, but in general I see the future with much greater optimism,” said the representative of the 50 most important Mexican companies .

– Do you rule out a stagflation scenario? – Antonio del Valle Perochena was asked.

– Yes. We must be very careful with this period of inflation pressure, we are in December and Christmas is coming, New Years, which is when it is most (inflation is on the rise).

The businessman added that the end of the year holidays put pressure on the prices of products, food and goods, but he is sure that as the distribution chains are aligned, prices will fall.

The alignment and depressurization of the distribution chains, which pressure inflation, will help to have a better and healthier development and growth in the coming months, commented the president of the CMN.

The leader of the business leadership body recalled that there is a provision for dialogue by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the discussion of the electricity reform that is in the hands of the Chamber of Deputies.

“The meeting was one of cordiality, cooperation and to continue working together,” said the federal president, who left Antonio del Valle as spokesman.

The meeting with the president, Del Valle said, was positive and productive, and leaves optimism for next year.

He also said that the dialogue was open and mentioned that the businessmen are allies of Mexico.

“We were calm and we will continue to be calm after this meeting, which was, as I mentioned at the beginning, very productive, very positive and very enjoyable,” said the businessman.

“The willingness to dialogue to sit at the table to discuss the issues has been incredible, it has been a government open to listening, of course there are times when we do not agree, other times when we do, but that is what dynamics is all about. of a democracy as alive as that of our country ”.

“We are allies of Mexico and as Mexicans we want this government and all the governments of this country to do well,” he said.

