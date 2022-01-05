Jan 05, 2022 at 19:17 CET

The former president of the Barcelona Provincial Council and historical activist of the PSC Antoni dalmau He died this Wednesday at the age of 70 after suffering an accident at his home. He presided over the provincial institution between 1982 and 1987 and was a socialist deputy in the Parliament from 1988 to 1999, being vice president of the Chamber for two legislatures.

Dalmau broke the card in 2013 due to disagreements with the party’s line regarding the independence process. Besides being a writer, he was also president of the Teatre Lliure Foundation and professor at the Faculty of Communication Sciences at the Ramon Llull University.