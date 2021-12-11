When the cold arrives, it is not only our skin that suffers it but also our hair, and if there is something that is most noticeable when temperatures drop, it is the effect frizz; yes the famous frizz, that if we also add it to static electricity What scarves and coats give us, so why do we want more?

–L’Oréal Paris Stop Frizz Dream Long Serum, a specific leave-in serum to treat frizz and static electricity. It also protects up to 230ºC. and features vegetable keratin and cocoa butter to deeply nourish. Price 3.99 euros.

–Anti-serumfrizz Original Frizz Ease by John Frieda, protects each strand of hair from frizz and is formulated with silk proteins. In addition, this serum controls the hair and increases shine. Price 11.49 euros.

–Aussie Calm The Frizz 3 Minute Miracle Frizz Deep Treatment, an intense treatment that transforms unruly and frizzy hair into a smooth and polished mane in just three minutes. It has an intense long-lasting moisturizing action with hemp seed extract. Price 5.95 euros.

–Nuggela & Sulé Anti-Frizz Hair MistIt is ideal to use after each wash as it seals the cuticle, preventing frizz and providing a natural shine. Price 13.49 euros.





–Redken Frizz Dismiss Instant Deflate, nourishing leave-in treatment, ideal against frizz and helps prevent excess volume. It has a smoothing effect and greatly reduces the frizz effect, achieving hair with more movement and manageability thanks to the babassu oil. Price 21.45 euros.

–Kérastase Discipline Maskeratine Mask, one of the best masks to control frizz. Provides long-lasting protection against frizz and moisture, and leaves hair much more manageable and nourished from the inside out. Price 34.95 euros.

–Hair Biology Pantene Frizz Control and Luminosity Conditioner, this conditioner is formulated with a combination of nutrients that revitalize dull hair, combat frizz and repair damage from dyes or heat sources. Price 5.99 euros.

Pantene Hair Biology Frizz Control & Luminosity Conditioner

Photo | @asos_faceandbody