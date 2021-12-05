According to Kevin Feige himself, pope of Marvel , it is a Christmas movie and, in it, we see a vulnerable Tony Stark You must face the threat with your wits, not your money. In addition, you must control untimely anxiety attacks and the fact that The Mandarin becomes nothing short of a joke.

As it is, Iron-Man 3 is mediocre, but still better than any Christmas movie that they are going to throw you out.

We start with superheroes, this is The Output after all.

To some fans that seemed sacrilege, to me it seemed the most salvageable.

2. Christmas on the road (Netflix)

Jessica Alba, Tim Allen, Vincent D’Onofrio (the Kingpin from Daredevil) or Luke Grimes (50 shades of gray), make up a cast with enough power for a film in which a young man, looking for his absent father, barricades himself in a liquor store on Christmas Eve.

In the end, it is a movie that begins with a hostage situation, so, wish it not, it looks like most Christmas Eve all over the world.

The result is not to shoot rockets, but you get out of the way and you do not have to put up with children, or Christmas carols, when the family asks you to put something in line with the time.

3. Batman Returns (HBO Max)

This is the Christmas movie that I personally recommend to you and that you can watch for free on any video platform. streaming. Because if you have carte blanche, I don’t know what you’re waiting for to revisit The jungle of crystal or Gremlins in the way you like the most.

In the second installment of the Dark Knight directed by Tim Burton, we find ourselves in a Christmas party full of villains like Max Schrek, The Penguin or Catwoman. Although this phenomenal incarnation of the super evil will be ally and rival at the same time.

Christmas flavor and a memory of when Tim Burton could do real magic behind the camera.

4. Fatal Weapon / Hot Fuzz (Prime Video)

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost return to the fray with what they do best, a comedy with a bit of a hooligan tinge, a bit black at times, but, deep down, harmless and nice.

In this installment of their adventures, they play two somewhat clumsy London policemen who suffer a multitude of misadventures.

The first one is that Simon Pegg’s character is stabbed in the hand by a bloodthirsty Santa Claus and played by none other than Peter Jackson (The Lord of the rings).

That already qualifies her for this list.

5. Lethal Weapon (HBO Max)

It’s not a typo, we’ve put these two movies together because of the comedic and confusing effect that it won’t work anyway.

Richard Donner’s 1987 classic is clearly a romantic comedy, only the protagonists are two policemen who could not be more different and that creates a series of entanglements of all kinds.

If you have seen Lethal weaponYou know what exactly that is about and, at the same time, it has nothing to do with it. Why on the list? The film begins with a half-naked prostitute who throws herself off the balcony, while the carol is playing Jingle bell rock by Bobby Helms.

So, as you can see, it fits perfectly with the parties and with those who hate them.

You know, if you want to see anti-Christmas movies, there are all kinds of options to put these dates in the background if you don’t like them at all.