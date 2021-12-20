Anti-aging routine: 6 cares to consider

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

An anti-aging routine helps keep your skin healthy. Plus, it also influences the way you look and feel.

The years do not pass in vain and it is a fact that this is reflected in your appearance. Sooner or later expression lines appear and the occasional blemish on the skin. But nevertheless, a good anti-aging routine can slow down or lessen the effect of time.

The genetic factor is decisive in aging and that is beyond dispute. The point is that lifestyle is also decisive. It is there that you can take measures so that the passing of the years is not overwhelming.

Good nutrition, regular physical activity, good rest, and a positive mood can work miracles.. If you add an anti-aging routine to that, it is very likely that you can maintain your youthful appearance for many years.

The importance of the anti-aging routine

To help you understand why skin ages, let’s first say that the epidermis (the outermost layer) is 80% made up of cells called keratinocytes. During youth, these are renewed every 28 days, but then they do it less frequently.

On the other hand, a similar process occurs in the dermis (the middle layer). However, in this case, it is the fibroblasts of the connective tissue that gradually cease to produce reticular and elastic fibers, such as collagen and elastin.

Now, aging is intrinsic and extrinsic. The first depends on genetic and metabolic factors. The second is caused by external factors such as pollution and stress. It must be said that 80% of the latter corresponds to the effect of the sun.

Anti-aging routine helps fight intrinsic and extrinsic signs of aging. Its function is to revitalize the skin and this makes it look younger. The indicated thing is to start practicing it from the age of 30.

Keys to the anti-aging routine

What the anti-aging routine does is offer resistance to the signs of aging that appear with the inexorable passage of time. Such a routine involves 4 processes:

Clean up.

Try.

Hydrate.

To protect.

Wrinkles appear due to the loss of elasticity and tone of the skin. It is an expected effect over the years.

1. Cleaning

You should always do a skin cleaning, both in the morning and in the evening. This is essential to remove excess sebum, dirt, and makeup residue. If you don’t, all of those impurities will build up in your pores, making it easier for bacteria to grow.

There are many ways to clean, but the most basic is to wash your face with a cleanser that does not contain soap and oil. Much better if it is rich in antioxidants. You just have to apply it by gently massaging it and then remove it with plenty of water.

2. Tone the skin on a regular basis

Toning is the ideal complement to cleansing in the anti-aging routine. There is a misconception that it is only necessary for acne skin, but this is not true. If you like the simplest, apply very cold water after cleaning.

If you want something more specialized, choose a good quality anti-aging toner. These are not aggressive with the skin and also fight the acne. In any case, they should not contain oils or alcohol.

3. Exfoliation and hydration

It is very important that you get 1 or 2 peels a week for remove dead cells from the surface of the skin. This helps you regain the luminosity of your skin and makes the products that you apply to your face more effective.

It is also very important that you hydrate your skin on a daily basis, as this prevents wrinkles. Seek to carry out your hydrating treatment with products that have one or more of the following components:

Peptides: they penetrate deeply and smooth wrinkles and fine lines.

they penetrate deeply and smooth wrinkles and fine lines. Retinol: favors the renewal of cells on the skin’s surface. The effect is a firmer and healthier complexion.

favors the renewal of cells on the skin’s surface. The effect is a firmer and healthier complexion. Niacinamide: It is a form of vitamin B3 that helps retain moisture in the skin.

It is a form of vitamin B3 that helps retain moisture in the skin. Hyaluronic acid: promotes hydration and helps fill in fine lines.

promotes hydration and helps fill in fine lines. Vitamin C: Although it is not hydrating in the strict sense, it protects the skin from free radicals, stimulates collagen production and helps reduce and prevent blemishes.

4. Anti-wrinkle cream

Anti-wrinkle creams provide moisture and nutrients. In addition, they stimulate the production of collagen.

That is why they are very good allies in your anti-aging routine. The effect they have is to reduce expression lines.

There are countless of these creams on the market. It is best to choose one that is procollagen. In general, they are made with marine products. It is also good that they contain vitamin E, which is an antioxidant.

5. Sun protection: a must in an anti-aging routine

The sun is one of the main culprits for skin aging. If you don’t use sunscreen every day, the other steps in your anti-aging routine are worthless. Ultraviolet rays cause damage to the skin at the cellular level and accelerate aging.

Therefore, you should always apply sunscreen. Do not forget to apply it to the neck, the neckline area and the hands. On sunny days, he also wears glasses and a hat.

The greatest damage to the skin comes from the sun. Without a daily protector it will be difficult to counteract the production of wrinkles.

6. A healthy lifestyle

Every anti-aging routine must be complemented with a healthy lifestyle. Avoid tobacco and alcohol, as well as any type of drug. Get regular exercise and eat a balanced diet. Likewise, protect yourself from stress, sleep well and regulate your emotions.

Start your anti-aging routine today

Cleansing, toning, hydrating and protecting is an anti-aging routine that not only helps fight aging, but also skin problems like acne. Together, they help to produce a healthy, resistant complexion that is less vulnerable to blemishes and wrinkles.

Remember that you must use products that have a balanced oil level. In this way, you protect yourself from dryness, but do not add excess oil to your skin. Likewise, make sure that the ingredients do not count alcohol.

Start your anti-aging routine when you turn 30. It is possible that at that time you do not have obvious signs of aging, but for that reason you can delay their appearance.

However, it is never too late to start. If you are over 30, the daily care will help you partially recover the freshness of your skin and prevent its deterioration.

