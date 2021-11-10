Anthony Carro is the current representative from NASA in Spain; although he already held this position for six years in the 1990s. But he was born in Ortigueira, north of Galicia. At 18 he went to study in the United States, since his uncle lived there. He previously worked for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and later came to NASA.

Last Thursday, November 4, a meeting-tribute to Anthony Carro in the conference cycle Singularity, an activity organized by the Planetarium and the “la Caixa” Foundation. So in Hypertextual We were able to talk to him about his career in the American agency.

“I worked as a technician at the FAA in Washington and then I went to NASA. It was funny because they were both next to each other and they had a tunnel underneath that joined them, we could go from one cafeteria to another without getting wet. I went to the NASA cafeteria and I already stayed there“says Carro.

Carro has already lost count of all missions in which he has participated with NASA “Messenger, Dawn, JUICE, Kepler, the International Space Station, the Space Shuttle …”, he lists. But, in addition, he has also collaborated in RosettaAlthough it is from the European Space Agency, NASA had “some instrument”. Moreover, it has also cooperated with Japan and its space agency, JAXA, on the missions Hayabusa 1 and Hayabusa 2, both with the idea of ​​collecting asteroid samples in space. In fact, Hayabusa 2 has already returned to Earth and the mission is considered a success.

Relations between NASA and Spain

Relations between Spain and the United States have always been good. In fact, in Spain we have one of the most important antenna stations in history. He first rode on Fresnedillas de la Oliva, where the signal of the arrival of man to the Moon was received; but later it was taken piece by piece to Robledo de Chavela. This historic antenna is no longer in operation. Carro is in charge of the new antennas. But what is a NASA representative in another country? What is your job?

There are two types, Carro explains to Hypertextual. “Some are more technical and others, by international agreements. Depending on why, their objective may be different.” “We work at the Robledo de Chavela station and we are going to have four more stations. The role is more for make an agreement with the Government of Spain. For example, we have one between the United States and Spain for scientific collaboration, in which NASA represents the United States and INTA, from the Ministry of Defense, represents Spain. ”

In short, the primary reason It is the antenna station in Robledo de Chavela. But in Perseverance, for example, we also have Spanish instruments, more specifically a meteorological station known as MEDA. “In addition, in two previous missions there were Spanish instruments, also meteorological ones; but in Perseverance there is also a gain antenna, a sample for calibration of an instrument … “, he adds.

Why in Spain?

“NASA has collaborated with Spain practically from the beginning. It was created in 1958 and a year later we were already here” Anthony Carro, NASA representative in Spain

Therefore, the cooperation between Spain and NASA is above all scientific. In addition, there is only one person from NASA in Spain: Anthony Carro himself. And it is that even the Robledo de Chavela antenna is operated by Spanish technicians. As marked by the agreement signed a long time ago with the space agency. And it is that “NASA collaborates with Spain practically from the beginning”, explains Carro. The institution was created in 1958 “and a year later we were already here.”

But why does NASA need an antenna in Spain? “Relations with Spain have always been very good,” Carro repeats. “But there are other reasons. Maspalomas is more or less at the launch latitude of Florida. Also, deep space antennas were needed. We have one in Boston and one in Australia, but it takes three stations to follow the missions 24 hours a day. day “, illustrates the representative of the space agency. What’s more, now when it is daytime in Spain, Carro says, “we can operate the other two antennas”; like the others, ours can operate when it is night here.

Héctor Blanco / Wikimedia Commons

Spain, part of NASA history

There is a little rivalry between the Spanish and Australian antennas. And it is that they do not agree on which was the first to receive the arrival of man on the Moon. But if we get technical, as Carro points out, “when Apollo 11 landed on our satellite, it was ours; but when Neil Armstrong came out two hours later it was Australia, “he laughs.

On the other hand, the history of Spain and NASA’s space exploration has remained united during this time. In fact, “in Robledo de Chavela we have Antenna 61, which measures 34 meters, and received the first images of Mars with the Mariner 4 mission“says Carro.” We participated in the beginning of the lunar exploration, also in that of Mars and now with Perseverance, “he points out. Therefore, the history of Spain is still closely linked to that of NASA today.

The importance of investing in science

On the importance of investment in science for citizens we have already spoken in Hypertextual. However, in the conversation with Carro this topic has also come up: “When they ask me this I always joke and say: If you think that investment in science is not important, give me your mobile phone and your GPS and then ask me. The exploration of space is closely related to the development of technology and knowledge, “he says.

It is true that you have to know how to choose very well the projects in which you invest because money is not infinite. “You have to have priorities, of course, people have to eat and live. But technological development is very important because then it is used on Earth; the information we get is learned in schools … At NASA we also educate the citizens of the future, “he concludes.

In short, space exploration goes hand in hand with technological development. And the science that is done in Spain is liked in the United States, as it well shows that the only three meteorological stations on Mars are developed by Spanish scientists.