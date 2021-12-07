I really like cold soups, both the traditional Andalusian gazpacho, the Cordovan salmorejo or the classic porra from Antequera. When the summer is over and there are no more good tomatoes left, I love making this recipe for Antequera orange baton, a recipe rescued from oblivion, ideal when the tomato season ends and the orange season begins.

I met this recipe at the Arte de Cozina restaurant, in Antequera, where Charo carmona, has been recovering traditional recipes from all over Andalusia since 1996. If you order this dish there, in addition to tasting its original flavor, They provide you with the recipe for this truncheon in which the tomato is substituted for the orange, with a very original and tasty result.

Encourage us to try this original dish, which you can make more or less dense by raising or lowering the proportion of bread or adding a pinch of water. Sure that You will be very pleasantly surprised as it happened to me the first time that I tried it.

Squeeze the orange juice and strain it. Soak the chunky bread cut into pieces in the juice. Put the bread, the orange juice, the olive oil and the garlic clove in a blender and add a pinch of salt. Blend for 5 minutes, gradually increasing the speed to achieve a thick texture. Adjust by adding a little more water if necessary and taste to see if it needs a pinch of salt. Divide the baton into bowls and decorate each one with a minced ham, jerky or hard-boiled egg. Too you can add a little orange zest, if you like, to give the baton a little bitter contrast.

With what to accompany the Antequera orange baton

To accompany the recipe of the Antequera orange baton You can serve it with pieces of ham or jerky and accompany it with a few scolds or a few picks. Afterwards you can serve any other more forceful dish, such as a meat with tomato, or a portion of Iberian pen in the oven with potatoes.

