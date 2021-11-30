In the world there are two types of people, those who love the heat and those who prefer the cold, for the latter, Antarctica could be the next destination to meet after Airbus managed to land on the coldest continent.

For the first time in history an Airbus A340 landed in Antarctica, this aircraft made its first flight more than thirty years ago.

Image: Hi Fly

Antarctica: a new tourist destination

According to Hi Fly, after landing successfully, the aviation company that charted the travel force, the feat was carefully studied so that everything worked in an extreme environment.

Likewise, the luxury travel company said that it hopes to open the route to tourists in the near future.

The plane left the Cape on November 2 and arrived in Antarctica after just over five hours. The flight was not just for fun, but the aircraft’s goal was to deliver supplies to Wolf’s Fang, an exclusive adventure complex for lovers of extreme experiences.

The danger of this flight lay in the landing on the runway which consists of 3,000 meters of glacial ice, according to Captain Carlos Mirpuri, the reflection was impressive, so he had to use special glasses.

Also, some parts of the plane such as altimeters could be compromised by extreme cold, the landing was particularly difficult because “Antarctica is almost uniformly white and icy,” they mentioned.

The operation turned out to be a complete success fulfilling all the objectives and although it is not the first flight to Antarctica, it is quite a feat due to the weight of one ton of the Airbus A340 that was used.