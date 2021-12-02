The third chapter of the Hawkeye series is now available on Disney +, and in addition to revealing the expected arrival of a villain to the MCU, it reveals a fantastic Ant-man easter egg (Spoilers notice)

Hawk Eye Jeremy Renner’s has officially reached the halfway point of its first season after the premiere of Episode 3 on Disney +; chapter that generated many questions while we saw how the relationship between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop was strengthened. This new installment also contains some particularly exciting nods to the final installment of the series, such as the first hints of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin becoming canon in the MCU, in fact the confirmation that this is so, is that the Voice actor of Maya López’s “uncle” in the Spanish version is Rafael Calvo (although he does not appear in the credits), voice actor who lent his voice to Wilson Fisk in the dubbed version of Daredevil on Netflix, he is only heard laugh at that scene but the tone of voice is unmistakable.

Since this series is Jeremy Renner’s first solo project as Hawkeye, Marvel Studios has the opportunity to pay tribute to his long history in the MCU thanks to Clint Barton’s position as one of the original Avengers. This started with a flashback of The Avengers 2012 and Clint making a reference to the sale of the avengers tower.

The most recent nod to their history as Avengers, is when Hawkeye uses a special arrow from Pym Tech in the chapter to stop a Tracksuit van that was chasing him and Kate Bishop, remembering his relationship with Scott and surely later with the lapse with Hank Pym.

Jeremy Renner spoke to Marvel about everything that happened during the vehicle chase in Episode 3

Part of the fun in this scene, as Renner pointed out, was that Clint and Kate tried to communicate with each other after Maya Lopez broke Clint’s hearing aid. This only added to the frustration Clint already feels working with Kate when she tries to use her specialized arrows for the first time.

“Another interesting part of that vehicle chase sequence is that they are communicating, but no. A person cannot hear anything and [la otra] he talks a lot. And yeah, there are some funny character parts of her trying to grab some arrows that she’s really not worth shooting. “

Those special arrows included putty arrows, smoke arrows, and even others like a USB arrow, although that one wasn’t very useful during this particular scene. The highlight, however, was the Pym Tech arrow that Clint used to escape the Tracksuit gang.

Renner loved the idea of ​​an arrow from Pym thinking of the “Clint’s relationship with Ant-Man” in past movies. He also felt that it helped the series feel more integrated into the MCU with the Avengers ties:

“If you’re going to have a special pointed arrow, it should be a Pym arrow. Because of the relationship [de Hawkeye] with Ant-Man. That was such a cool, cool thing. Now we are talking; now we feel more like Avenger. “

While Renner had no idea how cool the giant arrow would look when that scene was shot, he was especially excited to see the end result:

“You don’t really know what is happening all the time when you are filming it. When you see it, maybe as a preview, you think, wait what? Will that be in the visual effects? And yes, that was something that excited me very, very much, and I can’t wait for it to land. “

Ant-Man and Hawkeye have certainly had an interesting relationship in recent years in the MCU, which began shortly before the airport battle in Germany of Captain America: Civil War of 2016. Clint Barton picked up Scott Lang in San Francisco and recruited him for the Captain America team, and they also teamed up for the time heist in Avengers: Endgame of 2019.

Director Rhys Thomas even admitted that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man was a cameo he wanted to include in Hawkeye, though it didn’t materialize in the end. Fortunately, the new arrow with Pym technology paid tribute to that friendship perfectly, as the extension technology gave the archer a huge advantage to flee at a time when he was seen behind the ropes.

With Ant-Man set to star in his next 2023 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there are no signs that the two avengers are ever reuniting.

The first three episodes of Hawk Eye are available now on Disney +.